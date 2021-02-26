UNO softball wins and loses on Friday in Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. — UNO scored nine runs in the fourth inning as it blanked Arkansas-Pine Bluff 13-0 Friday afternoon at the Michelle Short Classic.

UNO led 4-0 before its nine-run outburst. The Mavs had five hits and drew five walks in the inning.

Hailey Bartz led the offense with three RBIs. Rachel Weber scored twice and drove in two. Kamryn Meyer threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Earlier in the day, the Mavs (2-6) dropped a 3-1 decision to Missouri State. UNO scored in the top of the first on Jamie White's sacrifice fly, but Missouri State scored three in the bottom of the first.

Sydney Nuismer pitched five shutout innings of relief for UNO.

UNO caps tournament play by facing Missouri State on Saturday at 9 a.m.