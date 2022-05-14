UNO softball wins first elimination game at Summit League tournament

UNO won its first elimination game Saturday as the Mavs knocked off South Dakota 3-1 at the Summit League softball tournament.

UNO, which lost to North Dakota State on Friday, got a four-hitter from Sydney Nuismer as she won her sixth game this season. She retired 10 of the last 11 batters she faced.

UNO tied it 1-1 on Rachel Weber's groundout in the fourth, then the key hit came in the sixth when Lexi Burkhardt's single to center brought in Izzy Eltze and Lynsey Tucker.

UNO will play at 4:30 p.m. against the loser of the South Dakota State-North Dakota State game.

