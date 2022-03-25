UNO softball's Kamryn Meyer has become one of the Summit League's best pitchers

Kamryn Meyer has put up big numbers for UNO all season. Some numbers were good, some weren't.

The pitcher struck out six Huskers in the season opener, but also walked eight in a 6-1 loss. The next day, she struck out nine, walked nine but found a way to throw a six-hitter to beat Drake 3-2.

"I think that first weekend opened my eyes to narrowing my spots (where I throw)," Meyer said. "I was guiding the ball, which was the reason I was walking so many people. I wasn't trusting myself."

She quickly rediscovered that trust, and has been one of the Summit League's best pitchers since.

In nine appearances after the opening weekend, the junior has allowed six runs, 18 hits and 24 walks in 48 innings with 85 strikeouts. She has five shutouts, including one no-hitter and two one-hitters.

"It seems like she gets better every week she goes out there," coach Mike Heard said. "She maybe is still figuring out how to pitch, but she's got all the tools in the world."

Meyer will make at least one start this weekend when the Mavericks open Summit League play Saturday with a three-game series against South Dakota State, the league's defending regular-season and tournament champ. UNO lost 4-2 to the Jackrabbits in last May's league tourney final.

"I definitely think last year left a bad taste in our mouths," Meyer said. "This year, I think all our returners are playing for something else, that conference title is everyone's goal on the team."

UNO (11-8) has gone 10-4 since that opening weekend. SDSU (19-7) started 8-7, but brings an 11-game winning streak to Omaha.

"I think it's going to be a really good matchup," Meyer said. "We didn't fare as well as we hoped against them last year, but I think our pitching and hitting is tougher this year."

Meyer was UNO's top pitcher in 2021, when she went 10-8 with a 3.18 ERA — including a no-hitter in the Summit tournament. This year, even with the rocky first weekend, Meyer is 6-3 with a 1.34 ERA while opponents hit .128 against her.

"It's understanding the mental side of pitching, understanding how we're going to attack different batters, how we give ourselves the best chance to get batters out," Heard said. "I think that's where her biggest growth has been."

Meyer called last season a steppingstone in her development. She said her maturity and confidence is better this season.

"I hold myself to really high standards," she said. "But my team having confidence in me steers me the right way and gives me the confidence to take on anybody."

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.