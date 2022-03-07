 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

UNO softball's Kamryn Meyer named Summit League pitcher of the week

  Updated
  • 0

UNO's Kamryn Meyer continued her outstanding start to the season as she was named the Summit League pitcher of the week.

Meyer went 3-1 with one save in five appearances as she improved to 6-2 on the season. She threw three shutouts, striking out 44 in 28 innings while allowing three runs and 11 hits.

Opponents hit .126 against her, and for the season, her 1.13 ERA is the third-best in the Summit League. She leads the league in shutouts with five and strikeouts with 93.​

UNO (11-7) is off until March 16 when it plays Wichita State in its home opener.

