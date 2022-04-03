UNO softball's Kamryn Meyer shuts out North Dakota State for second straight day

Kamryn Meyer shut out North Dakota State for a second straight day as UNO edged the Bison 1-0 Sunday at Claussen Field.

Meyer allowed four hits in both wins and now she has eight shutouts this season. She finished Sunday with 11 strikeouts after striking out 13 in Saturday's 4-0 win.

"Just a horse, just a stud," UNO coach Mike Heard said of his junior pitcher. "Obviously we did not perform like we wanted to offensively, but she kind of put us on her back and said let's go."

UNO scored the game's run in the bottom of the first. An error, a Lexi Burkhardt single and a walk to Jamie White loaded the bases with one out. Sydney Ross then flew out to right field, but Izzy Eltze was able to slide safely into home before the catcher's tag for a sacrifice fly.

UNO took two of three from the Bison this weekend. The Mavs are 3-3 in league play after they went 1-2 against league favorite South Dakota State last weekend.

"Against that team, we'll take it," Heard said of winning twice against the Bison. "That's definitely one of the top two or three teams in the conference. To win that series, that's a good series."

UNO (14-11) next plays at North Dakota on Saturday.