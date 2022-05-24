UNO sophomore Mike Boeve named Summit League baseball player of the year

UNO sophomore third baseman Mike Boeve was named the Summit League baseball player of the year on Tuesday.

Boeve hit .393 in league play with a league-leading 1.093 OPS. The Hastings native hit safely in 23 of the 24 league games and carries a 29-game hitting streak into the league tournament.

This marks the third time in program history that a Maverick has earned the award and the first time since Clayton Taylor in 2016.

"Mike is the real deal," UNO coach Evan Porter said. "Not only does he have the talent, but he does the little things, too . The type of teammate he is, the type of leader he is, that makes him all that more special."

Teammate Caleb Riedel was named newcomer of the year. The left-handed starting pitcher from Millard West had a 1.23 ERA in 36.2 conference innings. He had a 3-1 record in league games with 48 strikeouts.

Boeve and Riedel were on the league's first team, while outfielder Harrison Denk and pitcher Mark Timmins was second-team selections.

Oral Roberts starter Ledgend Smith was named the pitcher of the year. North Dakota State's Tyler Oakes was named coach of the year.

UNO begins play at the league tournament in Tulsa at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday against top-seeded North Dakota State.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.