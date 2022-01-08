 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO struggles to shoot, falls to North Dakota State
0 Comments
topical
BASKETBALL

UNO struggles to shoot, falls to North Dakota State

  • 0

Check out the 2021-22 schedule for UNO men's basketball.

Rocky Kreuser finished with 25 points and eight rebounds to help North Dakota State hold on for a 71-67 win over the UNO men Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO led by eight with five minutes left in the first half and was up 45-39 after Kyle Luedtke converted a three-point play with 12:13 left.

But the Bison responded with a 12-2 run and maintained a single-digit lead the rest of the way.

​Nick Ferrarini led a balanced UNO attack with 12 points, while Frankie Fidler added 10. But UNO, which scored 98 points in a win Thursday, struggled shooting the ball, going 2 of 20 from 3-point range.

UNO (3-13, 2-3 Summit) returns to action Monday at UMKC.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert