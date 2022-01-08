UNO struggles to shoot, falls to North Dakota State

Rocky Kreuser finished with 25 points and eight rebounds to help North Dakota State hold on for a 71-67 win over the UNO men Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.
UNO led by eight with five minutes left in the first half and was up 45-39 after Kyle Luedtke converted a three-point play with 12:13 left.
But the Bison responded with a 12-2 run and maintained a single-digit lead the rest of the way.
Nick Ferrarini led a balanced UNO attack with 12 points, while Frankie Fidler added 10. But UNO, which scored 98 points in a win Thursday, struggled shooting the ball, going 2 of 20 from 3-point range.
UNO (3-13, 2-3 Summit) returns to action Monday at UMKC.
