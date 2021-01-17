UNO swims against athletic tide in launching new men's team

How being in the home city of the Swim Trials would give UNO a recruiting advantage.

How a men’s team could make the UNO women’s team better, too. Female swimmers prefer to attend schools that have both teams.

The pitch ultimately found sympathetic ears among UNO administrators.

When Gold became UNO’s chancellor in 2017, he invited out-of-the-box thinking that could advance the campus. In that spirit, Alberts brought Gold a formal department proposal for men’s swimming and diving.

The business plan Alberts laid out showed there would be some added costs for athletics.

While Samland would coach both teams, he’d need a new men’s assistant, and the schools’ current part-time diving coach would go full time. There would be travel costs, too, as well as the cost of the three scholarships that would be spread among 30 or more swimmers.

But the program would also attract a net of 27 or more tuition-paying students, including some who would pay the higher out-of-state rate.

Alberts said his “conservative” estimates, based on a total squad of 26, found that team operating costs of about $200,000 would be more than offset by $350,000 in tuition, fees and room and board.