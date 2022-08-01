 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

UNO to face Nebraska and Creighton in women's basketball next season

The UNO women's basketball team will play Nebraska and Creighton this upcoming season as the Mavericks announced their nonconference schedule Monday.

UNO, which went 7-19 last season, opens at Nebraska on Nov. 7. The Huskers are coming off a 24-9 season as they qualified for the NCAA tournament.

The Mavs will host Creighton on Nov. 22 as the Bluejays reached the Elite Eight for the first time in March.

The Creighton matchup ends a four-game homestand as UNO will host Wichita State (Nov. 12), Weber State (Nov. 16) and Peru State (Nov. 19) before facing the Bluejays.

UNO then plays four on the road - Tennessee State (Nov. 27), Pepperdine (Dec. 1), Cal Bakersfield (Dec. 4) and Missouri (Dec. 9) - before returning to Baxter Arena to play College of Saint Mary on Dec. 11. It's final nonconference game will be at Northern Colorado on Dec. 16.

The Summit League schedule is expected to be released later this week.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

