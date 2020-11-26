UNO uses big close to first half en route to win over Middle Tennessee State

ESTERO, Fla. - Marlon Ruffin hit two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to give UNO a 60-59 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday morning at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Middle Tennessee led 59-56 before Ruffin's two free throws with nine seconds to go. UNO then forced a turnover with three seconds left and Ruffin was fouled after an inbounds pass.

Ruffin was 7 of 7 at the line and led the Mavericks (1-1) with 18 points.

UNO led 32-19 at halftime as the Mavericks scored the final 20 points of the half. Middle Tennessee went scoreless for the last 10:52, missing its final 19 field-goal attempts.

But Middle Tennessee hit five 3-pointers in the first 6:15 of the second half, then regained the lead at the 9:34 mark. The lead changed hands four times before a 7-0 run put Middle Tennessee up by five before UNO's last-second comeback.

Matt Pile added 16 points and nine rebounds, while Wanjang Tut had 10 points and nine rebounds for UNO. The Mavs held a 43-32 rebounding edge.

UNO, which lost its opener 72-66 to Austin Peay on Wednesday, next plays Abilene Christian at 10 a.m. Saturday.

