UNO uses big close to first half en route to win over Middle Tennessee State

ESTERO, Fla. - Marlon Ruffin hit two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to give UNO a 60-59 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday morning at the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Middle Tennessee led 59-56 before Ruffin's two free throws with nine seconds to go. UNO then forced a turnover with three seconds left and Ruffin was fouled after an inbounds pass.
Ruffin was 7 of 7 at the line and led the Mavericks (1-1) with 18 points.
UNO led 32-19 at halftime as the Mavericks scored the final 20 points of the half. Middle Tennessee went scoreless for the last 10:52, missing its final 19 field-goal attempts.
But Middle Tennessee hit five 3-pointers in the first 6:15 of the second half, then regained the lead at the 9:34 mark. The lead changed hands four times before a 7-0 run put Middle Tennessee up by five before UNO's last-second comeback.
Matt Pile added 16 points and nine rebounds, while Wanjang Tut had 10 points and nine rebounds for UNO. The Mavs held a 43-32 rebounding edge.
UNO, which lost its opener 72-66 to Austin Peay on Wednesday, next plays Abilene Christian at 10 a.m. Saturday.
UNO coach Derrin Hansen thinks his team has depth. He’ll find out if his assessment is accurate next week. “We’ll have our hands full right off the bat. We’ll learn a lot about ourselves. And we’ll get right back to the floor the next day to correct some things, win or lose.”
It’s probable that UNO’s season-opener against Colorado College will need to be rescheduled. “We’re still anticipating that they’re coming,” UNO senior associate athletic director Mike Kemp said. “But we’ll know more in a day or two.”