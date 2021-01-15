UNO volleyball adds two season-opening matches, including Creighton

The UNO volleyball team has added a pair of season-opening matches for next weekend.

The Mavs will play Creighton at Sokol Arena next Friday at 6 p.m. before taking on Northern Iowa at Sapp Fieldhouse on Jan. 23 at 4 p.m.

The Mavs originally were slated to play a conference-only schedule as their Summit League opener will be Jan. 31 at Denver.

"It's been 14 months since we played another team, so we'd be excited no matter who was across the net," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said. "Fortunately, we were able to schedule two great programs for our non-conference."​