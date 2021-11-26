UNO volleyball advances to Summit League tournament final after defeating Oral Roberts

VERMILLION, S.D. — UNO advanced to the Summit League tournament volleyball final with a 25-15, 25-20, 27-29, 25-15 semifinal win over Oral Roberts on Friday night.

UNO, the Summit's regular-season champ, will face either South Dakota or South Dakota State in the final at 2 p.m. Saturday with a bid to the NCAA tournament on the line.

Sadie Limback, who was named the Summit player of the year Wednesday, led the Mavs with 21 kills and 18 digs as she had a .459 hitting percentage. Marriah Buss finished with a season-best 20 kills, while Shayla McCormick added 15 kills and 16 digs.

Sami Clarkson had 61 assists, while Jaidyn Centeno and Claire Mountjoy combined for 32 digs.

UNO hit .348 as a team, while Oral Roberts hit .216.

UNO had swept Oral Roberts twice during the regular season.

