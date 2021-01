The UNO volleyball team bounced back nicely Saturday, less than 24 hours after being swept by Creighton in its opener.

The Mavericks won the final three sets to knock off Northern Iowa 18-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23 at Sapp Fieldhouse.

Sadie Limback led the Mavs with 15 kills, while McKenna Ruch added 14. Sami Clarkson had 39 assists and 10 digs.

UNO (1-1) begins Summit League play on Jan. 31 when it travels to Denver.