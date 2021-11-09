UNO volleyball can't let up down the stretch as Mavs look to claim regular-season title

UNO players say they're playing with confidence when they step on the volleyball court, but they also feel a hunger to reach their goals.

The Mavericks will need both elements the next two weeks as they look to claim the Summit League regular-season title.

All four remaining matches will be on the road and against teams contending for league tournament spots. The Mavs, in first place with a 13-1 league mark, face South Dakota State (8-6) on Thursday and South Dakota (12-2) Sunday before playing at Oral Roberts (9-5) and UMKC (8-6) next week.

South Dakota State and South Dakota both have played well at home with a combined 13-1 mark in league matches. UNO swept SDSU in Omaha last month, but the Jackrabbits are on a four-match win streak. South Dakota handed UNO its lone league loss on Oct. 14, winning 15-13 in the fifth set. This is a huge week for the Coyotes as they play Denver (12-2) Thursday before facing the Mavs.

UNO has been efficient during its current seven-match win streak, finishing with a hitting percentage of .265 or better in every win.