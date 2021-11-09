UNO volleyball can't let up down the stretch as Mavs look to claim regular-season title

UNO players say they're playing with confidence when they step on the volleyball court, but they also feel a hunger to reach their goals.
The Mavericks will need both elements the next two weeks as they look to claim the Summit League regular-season title.
All four remaining matches will be on the road and against teams contending for league tournament spots. The Mavs, in first place with a 13-1 league mark, face South Dakota State (8-6) on Thursday and South Dakota (12-2) Sunday before playing at Oral Roberts (9-5) and UMKC (8-6) next week.
South Dakota State and South Dakota both have played well at home with a combined 13-1 mark in league matches. UNO swept SDSU in Omaha last month, but the Jackrabbits are on a four-match win streak. South Dakota handed UNO its lone league loss on Oct. 14, winning 15-13 in the fifth set. This is a huge week for the Coyotes as they play Denver (12-2) Thursday before facing the Mavs.
UNO has been efficient during its current seven-match win streak, finishing with a hitting percentage of .265 or better in every win.
While outside hitters Sadie Limback and Marriah Buss lead the team in kills, middle blockers Rylee Marshall and McKenna Ruch have added to the attack. Marshall has hit .500 or better in four of the past five matches, while Ruch has hit .538 or better the past four matches. Limback is third in the league in kills per set (3.69).
