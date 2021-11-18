UNO volleyball claims Summit League title outright with sweep of Oral Roberts

UNO, winners of 10 straight matches, improves to 16-1 in league play with one regular-season match left. South Dakota is in second place at 14-3.

Senior Sadie Limback led the Mavericks with 14 kills and 13 digs while hitting .419. Shayla McCormick, who had three straight kills to help UNO pull away in the third set, added 12 kills, while McKenna Ruch and Marriah Buss had nine each. Sami Clarkson finished with 42 assists and 10 digs, while Jaiden Centeno had a team-high 20 digs.