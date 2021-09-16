 Skip to main content
UNO volleyball defeats Weber State in four sets
VOLLEYBALL

Sadie Limback led four Mavericks with double-digit kills as UNO downed Weber State 25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22 Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

Limback finished with 19 kills and hit .500. Marriah Buss added 12 kills, Rachel Fairbanks had 11 and Lakyn Graves added 10.

Sami Clarkson finished with a double-double with 47 assists and 11 digs. Claire Mountjoy led UNO's defense with 32 digs, while Shayla McCormick had 20.

Mountjoy, a fifth-year starter, now has 2,000 digs for her UNO career.

Weber State finished the third set on an 8-1 run, but UNO built a 9-4 lead in the fourth and maintained its advantage. Fairbanks ended the match with a kill.

The Omaha Challenge continues Friday as Weber State will play Kansas State at 1 p.m. UNO (3-6) will face Kansas State at 1 p.m. Saturday.

