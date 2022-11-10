UNO volleyball drops five-set heartbreaker to NDSU, falls to third in conference standings

North Dakota State earned a key Summit League win as it outlasted UNO 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 24-26, 17-15 Thursday night.

The win moves NDSU into sole possession of second place in the Summit standings at 12-3, while UNO falls to 12-4 with two matches left. South Dakota leads the league at 14-1.

UNO had match point at 15-14 before the Bison won the final three points.

NDSU, which lost to UNO in four sets in Omaha, never trailed in the first set and held a 17-12 lead in the second set. UNO then rallied, taking a 21-18 lead following back-to-back kills by McKenna Ruch. The set tied 23-all before the Mavs got the last two points on a Shayla McCormick kill and a NDSU error.

The Bison used a 10-3 run to seize control of the third set, turning a 14-12 deficit into a 22-17 lead. UNO got within 24-23, but a Hinze kill ended that set.

NDSU led most of the fourth set before UNO tied it 19-all. The set was tied five more times before kills from Mariah Murdie and Marriah Buss forced a fifth set.

UNO will play at North Dakota at 11 a.m. Saturday.