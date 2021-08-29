UNO volleyball earns first win of season in sweep of Drake

AMES, Iowa — UNO rolled to its first victory of the season as the Mavs downed Drake 25-10, 25-17, 25-17 on Sunday afternoon.

Five Mavs had at least six kills in the win, led by Rachel Fairbanks with 11. Sadie Limback added nine kills, while Rylee Marshall had seven while hitting .600.

Sami Clarkson had 38 set assists, and Claire Mountjoy led UNO's defense with 15 digs.

UNO lost its season opener Saturday in straight sets to Iowa State. Drake lost in four sets to ISU on Friday.

UNO returns to action Friday, when it plays twice at the Devaney Center, facing Nebraska at 11 a.m. and Arizona State at 3:30 p.m.