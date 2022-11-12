UNO volleyball earns sweep of North Dakota behind Shayla McCormick double-double

Shayla McCormick finished with a double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs as UNO earned a 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 sweep of North Dakota on Saturday.
UNO served 10 aces on the day as three came during a key run in the first set. Olivia Curry had two aces and Brilee Wieseler had one when UNO turned a 15-10 deficit into a 20-18 lead, Wieseler had four aces for the match, whiile Curry had three.
UNO didn't lead in the second set until a 10-3 run put the Mavs up 20-17. Back-to-back kills by McCormick and Marriah Buss ended that set.
UNO never trailed in the third as it led 17-8, but had to hold off a North Dakota rally. North Dakota staved off three match points before a McKenna Ruch kill gave UNO the win.
Kali Jurgensmeier added 11 kills for the Mavs, who hit .302 as a team. Sami Clarkson and Curry combined for 36 assists.
Chris Crutchfield played football and basketball at UNO from 1989-92. Twenty six years and 11 stops later, he’s back. “I’ve always had a dream of being a Division I head coach." That dream starts Monday.