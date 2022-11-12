 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNO volleyball earns sweep of North Dakota behind Shayla McCormick double-double

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is UNO volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

Shayla McCormick finished with a double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs as UNO earned a 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 sweep of North Dakota on Saturday.

UNO served 10 aces on the day as three came during a key run in the first set. Olivia Curry had two aces and Brilee Wieseler had one when UNO turned a 15-10 deficit into a 20-18 lead, Wieseler had four aces for the match, whiile Curry had three.

UNO didn't lead in the second set until a 10-3 run put the Mavs up 20-17. Back-to-back kills by McCormick and Marriah Buss ended that set.

UNO never trailed in the third as it led 17-8, but had to hold off a North Dakota rally. North Dakota staved off three match points before a McKenna Ruch kill gave UNO the win.

Kali Jurgensmeier added 11 kills for the Mavs, who hit .302 as a team. Sami Clarkson and Curry combined for 36 assists.

People are also reading…

UNO improves to 13-4 in Summit League play and plays its regular-season finale next Saturday at home against Denver.

