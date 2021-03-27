UNO volleyball ends regular season with sweep of Oral Roberts

UNO capped its volleyball regular season with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-11 sweep of Oral Roberts on Saturday at Baxter Arena.

Sadie Limback led the Mavs with 13 kills, while Anna Blaschko had 11 kills and hit .524. Sami Clarkson finished with a double-double with 30 assist and 12 digs, while Claire Mountjoy paced the defense with 16 digs.

UNO will take momentum into next weekend's Summit League tournament as it has won 10 of its last 11 matches. The tournament begins Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

