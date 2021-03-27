 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO volleyball ends regular season with sweep of Oral Roberts
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball ends regular season with sweep of Oral Roberts

{{featured_button_text}}

UNO capped its volleyball regular season with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-11 sweep of Oral Roberts on Saturday at Baxter Arena.

Sadie Limback led the Mavs with 13 kills, while Anna Blaschko had 11 kills and hit .524. Sami Clarkson finished with a double-double with 30 assist and 12 digs, while Claire Mountjoy paced the defense with 16 digs.

UNO will take momentum into next weekend's Summit League tournament as it has won 10 of its last 11 matches. The tournament begins Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A brief look at UNO baseball since 2010

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert