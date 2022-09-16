UNO volleyball ends three-match skid with sweep of Lipscomb

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A late rally in the third set allowed UNO to complete a 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Lipscomb on Friday afternoon at the Jayhawk Classic.

The Mavericks (5-4) won the first set, paced by McKenna Ruch. She finished with five kills and hit .833 in the first then UNO never trailed in the second set.

But in the third, Lipscomb grabbed a 13-8 lead before the Mavs chipped away. They finished a 5-1 run to take a 21-20 lead.

Lipscomb regained the lead at 23-22, but a service error, a Shayla McCormick kill and a Lipscomb hitting error capped the sweep.

McCormick led the Mavs with 12 kills and 15 digs while Ruch had 10 kills on 14 swings for a .714 hitting percentage. Ruch also had seven blocks.

Sami Clarkson added 36 assists and Jaiden Centeno had 15 digs.

The win snaps a three-match losing streak for the Mavs, who will face No. 23 Kansas on Saturday afternoon. Lipscomb was swept by Kansas on Thursday by an nearly identical score 25-19, 25-16, 25-23.