UNO volleyball erases its late deficit to sweep Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. — A third-set comeback capped a sweep for the UNO volleyball team, which downed Oral Roberts 25-18, 25-21, 26-24 Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles bolted to an 8-3 lead in the third set and widened the margin to 17-9. But the Mavericks chipped away, and eventually scored five straight to tie it 22-22 on McKenna Ruch's kill. ORU (5-12, 2-3) had a set point at 24-23, but UNO got two kills from Shayla McCormick and ended the match on a double block by Kali Jurgensmeier and Mariah Murdie.

The Mavs (9-7, 4-2 Summit League) had used early runs to take control of the first two sets. A 12-2 run put them up 21-12 in the first and a 6-0 burst put them up 10-4 in the second.

McCormick finished with a double-double (11 kills, 11 digs) and Marriah Buss also had 11 kills and hit a team-best .348. Ruch added seven kills while Jurgensmeier had six kills and six blocks.

McCormick served three of UNO's nine aces while Olivia Curry and Sami Clarkson combined for 32 assists.

After starting Summit play with two losses, the Mavs have swept their last four opponents. UNO completes its road trip Saturday at UMKC.