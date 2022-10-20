 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball extends winning streak, beats South Dakota State

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is UNO volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

UNO stretched its winning streak to eight matches as the Mavericks avenged its most recent loss with a 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23 win over South Dakota State on Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO (13-7, 8-2 Summit League), which lost in five at SDSU (10-11, 4-5) in September, won the final three points to pull out a tight fourth set.

Shayla McCormick led the Mavs with 19 kills and 16 digs. She had six kills in the first set, then her ace capped a 7-1 run to give the Mavs a 20-17 lead in the second set.

There were 12 ties in the third set, then UNO closed the fourth on a Kali Jurgensmeier’s kill, an Olivia Curry ace and an SDSU error.

Besides McCormick’s double-double, Marriah Buss finished with 16 kills and Jurgensmeier added 11. Mariah Murdie, a former UNO basketball player, had her best match on the volleyball court.

People are also reading…

She finished with five kills and eight blocks. She also had a team-leading .333 hitting percentage.

Sami Clarkson finished with 34 assists while Jaiden Centeno had a team-leading 19 digs.

Crystal Burk led South Dakota State with 20 kills.

The win sets up a showdown between Summit leaders. UNO hosts South Dakota at 3 p.m. Saturday.

South Dakota is 8-1 in league play after it rallied from two sets down to win at Denver on Thursday. USD also edged UNO in five sets in September.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert