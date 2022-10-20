UNO volleyball extends winning streak, beats South Dakota State

UNO stretched its winning streak to eight matches as the Mavericks avenged its most recent loss with a 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23 win over South Dakota State on Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO (13-7, 8-2 Summit League), which lost in five at SDSU (10-11, 4-5) in September, won the final three points to pull out a tight fourth set.

Shayla McCormick led the Mavs with 19 kills and 16 digs. She had six kills in the first set, then her ace capped a 7-1 run to give the Mavs a 20-17 lead in the second set.

There were 12 ties in the third set, then UNO closed the fourth on a Kali Jurgensmeier’s kill, an Olivia Curry ace and an SDSU error.

Besides McCormick’s double-double, Marriah Buss finished with 16 kills and Jurgensmeier added 11. Mariah Murdie, a former UNO basketball player, had her best match on the volleyball court.

She finished with five kills and eight blocks. She also had a team-leading .333 hitting percentage.

Sami Clarkson finished with 34 assists while Jaiden Centeno had a team-leading 19 digs.

Crystal Burk led South Dakota State with 20 kills.

The win sets up a showdown between Summit leaders. UNO hosts South Dakota at 3 p.m. Saturday.

South Dakota is 8-1 in league play after it rallied from two sets down to win at Denver on Thursday. USD also edged UNO in five sets in September.