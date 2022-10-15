UNO volleyball extends winning streak to seven

UNO stretched its winning streak to seven as the Mavs held on to beat Summit League leader North Dakota State 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23 Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO had four players with at least 12 kills as Shayla McCormick led the way with 21, while Marriah Buss was next with 17. Kali Jurgensmeier added 13 kills, while McKenna Ruch had six of her 12 kills in the fourth set.