 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball extends winning streak to seven

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is UNO volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

UNO stretched its winning streak to seven as the Mavs held on to beat Summit League leader North Dakota State 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23 Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

NDSU entered the day 6-1 in league play, while UNO was 6-2.

UNO had four players with at least 12 kills as Shayla McCormick led the way with 21, while Marriah Buss was next with 17. Kali Jurgensmeier added 13 kills, while McKenna Ruch had six of her 12 kills in the fourth set.

UNO trailed 23-21 in the fourth before winning the final four points.

UNO will host South Dakota State on Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert