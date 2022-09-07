UNO volleyball eyes more big wins after rallies against NCAA tournament teams

UNO ended its first two weekends of the volleyball season with momentum-building comebacks against teams that played in the NCAA tournament last fall.

First, the Mavericks erased a 9-7 deficit in the fifth set to edge Sacred Heart 15-13. Then last Saturday at Baxter Arena, UNO dug out of a 9-3 hole to win the fifth 19-17 over Northern Colorado in a 2½-hour match.

"This definitely helps us, beating two really good teams this weekend," sophomore outside hitter Shayla McCormick said after last week's wins over Wichita State and Northern Colorado. "Just for our confidence, really. I feel like we still are hesitant on some balls, but today we showed we can compete with some of the top programs."

The Mavs will host a couple of those this week.

Florida State will be the opponent Thursday then crosstown rival Creighton faces UNO at 3 p.m. Saturday. Both of those teams won NCAA tournament matches last fall.

Coach Matt Buttermore liked how his team closed out Northern Colorado after facing match points in the fourth and fifth sets.

"That team beat good teams, so we'll take confidence from that," he said. "I think the confidence is we're not waiting for them to make mistakes, we can control what's going on out there."

UNO is off to a 4-1 start with two weekends of nonconference play left. Last season, the Mavs were 3-7 before going 16-2 in Summit League play to win their first regular-season title.

UNO graduated Summit player of the year Sadie Limback, but the Mavs have displayed good offensive balance through five matches.

Marriah Buss had a career-best 24 kills against UNC and is averaging 3.5 kills per set while Kali Jurgensmeier and McKenna Ruch each average more than eight kills per match. McCormick averages 4.3 kills per set and the Omaha Skutt graduate has finished with at least 17 kills and 15 digs in three straight matches.

"I think when everyone's working together as one, and our serve-receive and defense are on, our hitters feel a lot more comfortable and confident to take big swings," McCormick said.

Florida State will also face No. 17 Creighton on Friday — it will be the first time the Seminoles have faced either of the Omaha program.

At 6-1, FSU is off to its best start since 2017. The Seminoles' only loss came in four sets to Cincinnati.