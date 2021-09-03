UNO volleyball falls to Arizona State in five-set match

The Mavericks had a chance to escape with a win and led 23-21 in the fourth set and was tied 13-13 in the fifth, but couldn’t pull out either set. Sadie Limback led the Mavs (1-3) with 22 kills on a .356 hitting percentage, while Marriah Buss added 13 kills. Lakyn Graves finished with eight kills and 13 blocks.