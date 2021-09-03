UNO volleyball falls to Arizona State in five-set match

Arizona State outlasted UNO 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-13 in both team’s second five-set match Friday.
The Mavericks had a chance to escape with a win and led 23-21 in the fourth set and was tied 13-13 in the fifth, but couldn’t pull out either set. Sadie Limback led the Mavs (1-3) with 22 kills on a .356 hitting percentage, while Marriah Buss added 13 kills. Lakyn Graves finished with eight kills and 13 blocks.
Iman Isanovic paced ASU with 27 kills. Marta Levinska finished with 13 kills and 13 digs.
UNO will play Georgia at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Arizona State faces off against No. 4 Nebraska at 6 p.m.
The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team held off an upset bid from in-state UNO, earning a five-set win Friday at the Devaney Center.