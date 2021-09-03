 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO volleyball falls to Arizona State in five-set match
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball falls to Arizona State in five-set match

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.

Arizona State outlasted UNO 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-13 in both team’s second five-set match Friday.

The Mavericks had a chance to escape with a win and led 23-21 in the fourth set and was tied 13-13 in the fifth, but couldn’t pull out either set. Sadie Limback led the Mavs (1-3) with 22 kills on a .356 hitting percentage, while Marriah Buss added 13 kills. Lakyn Graves finished with eight kills and 13 blocks.

Iman Isanovic paced ASU with 27 kills. Marta Levinska finished with 13 kills and 13 digs.

UNO will play Georgia at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Arizona State faces off against No. 4 Nebraska at 6 p.m.

The head coaches of UNO athletics

1 of 14
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert