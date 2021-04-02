UNO volleyball falls to Denver in Summit League tournament semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Denver ended UNO's volleyball season with a 27-25, 25-20, 25-20 win in the Summit League tournament semifinals Friday afternoon.

Denver, which held off two set points in the first set, used a balanced offense as Lydia Bartalo had 10 kills, Lorrin Poulter had nine and Tina Boe and Katarina Marinkovic added eight each. The Pioneers outhit the Mavs .244-.134.

Sadie Limback, who led the league in hitting percentage this season, led the Mavericks with 12 kills, while Alexa Blase added six. Sami Clarkson had 29 assists, while Claire Mountjoy led UNO's defense with 18 digs.

UNO (13-6) and Denver split a pair of matches during the regular season. Denver defeated the Mavericks in the 2019 league tournament final.

