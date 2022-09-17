UNO volleyball falls to No. 23 Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. - UNO finished its nonconference schedule with a 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16 loss to No. 23 Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

The Jayhawks led nearly the entire way in the first two sets and were up 11-8 in the third before the Mavs responded. Back-to-back kills by Shayla McCormick and Kali Jurgensmeier put UNO up 16-14 and it finished the set with a 7-3 run.

But Kansas bolted to an 11-3 lead in the fourth and UNO never got closer than five the rest of the way.

McKenna Ruch turned in another solid match as the middle blocker finished with 12 kills, six blocks and hit .391. Jurgensmeier had nine kills, while McCormick and Rachel Fairbanks each had seven.

UNO takes a 5-5 record into Summit League play, which begins Thursday at South Dakota. South Dakota defeated UNO in the conference tournament final last November.