UNO volleyball falls to South Dakota in five sets

The teams atop the Summit League standings played like it Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

South Dakota rallied for a 25-17, 23-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-13 win over UNO, handing the Mavs their first conference loss this season. South Dakota improved to 7-1 in the Summit, while UNO is 6-1.

In a match that lasted 2 1/2 hours, South Dakota finished strong in the last two sets. The Coyotes went on a 7-3 run to close out the fourth set, then after falling behind 5-2 in the fifth, they went on a 7-1 run and never trailed again. South Dakota's Elizabeth Juhnke ended the match with her 24th kill.

Defense was on display from both teams as USD had 115 digs and UNO had 106.

UNO had five players with six or more kills as Marriah Buss led the way with 16. Sadie Limback added 12 kills and 14 digs, Sami Clarkson had 44 assists and four ace serves while Jaidyn Centeno had 31 digs.

For South Dakota, Diller-Odell graduate Madison Jurgens had 51 assists and 20 digs, while Omaha Marian grad Maddie Wiedenfeld added eight kills and was in on seven blocks.

UNO will turn around and host South Dakota State at 3 p.m. Saturday.

