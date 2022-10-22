 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNO volleyball falls to South Dakota in matchup of Summit's top teams

South Dakota got 26 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke as the Summit League-leading Coyotes earned a 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23 win over UNO on Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

The Mavericks, who had their eight-match winning streak snapped, had lost in five sets to the Coyotes in September. In that match, Juhnke finished with a career-high 28 kills.

Shayla McCormick led UNO with 15 kills while Marriah Buss and Kali Jurgensmeier added 12 each.

UNO returns to action at St. Thomas on Thursday.

