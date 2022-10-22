UNO volleyball falls to South Dakota in matchup of Summit's top teams

South Dakota got 26 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke as the Summit League-leading Coyotes earned a 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23 win over UNO on Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.
The Mavericks, who had their eight-match winning streak snapped, had lost in five sets to the Coyotes in September. In that match, Juhnke finished with a career-high 28 kills.
Shayla McCormick led UNO with 15 kills while Marriah Buss and Kali Jurgensmeier added 12 each.
UNO returns to action at St. Thomas on Thursday.
