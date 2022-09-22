UNO volleyball falls to South Dakota in Summit League opener

VERMILLION, S.D. — Two of the Summit League's top teams played like it on the opening night of conference play as South Dakota outlasted UNO 25-22, 16-25, 18-25, 27-25, 16-14 Thursday.

South Dakota went on a 9-2 run to grab an 11-7 lead in the fifth set before back-to-back blocks by McKenna Ruch got the Mavericks even at 14-14. UNO then had a service error before Elizabeth Juhnke delivered her 28th kill to give the Coyotes their 12th straight win.

Marriah Buss led the Mavs with 21 kills while Ruch had 12 kills and 10 blocks. Kali Jurgensmeier also had 12 kills, Shaya McCormick added 11 and Sami Clarkson finished with 57 assists.

Juhnke was in a groove early as she had seven kills on South Dakota's first 13 points of the match. UNO rallied to tie the opening set at 22-22, but three Mav errors closed the set for the Coyotes.

Juhnke had nine kills and hit .615 in the first set, but UNO found its rhythm. UNO hit .364 in rolling to the second set. Buss had 10 of her kills.

The Mavs never trailed in the third set before South Dakota raced to a 10-1 lead in the fourth. But the Mavs rallied to catch the Coyotes 24-24 before USD won the fourth on its third set point.

UNO will play at South Dakota State on Saturday.

UNO (5-6, 0-1) .......................... 22 25 25 25 14

At South Dakota (12-1, 1-0) ....... 26 16 18 27 16

UNO (kills-aces-blocks): Buss 21-0-2, Ruch 12-2-10, Jurgensmeier 12-0-2, McCormick 11-5-3, DeBow 5-0-4, Clarkson 3-0-5, Fairbanks 1-0-0, Centeno 0-1-0. Totals 65-8-26.

USD: Juhnke 28-0-3, Adams 8-0-6, Harms 8-0-7, Diederich 3-0-0, Paumen 2-0-5, Weideman 0-3-0, Farris 0-2-0, Schram 0-1-2, Wolff 0-1-0, Petterson 0-1-0. Totals 49-8-23.

Digs: UNO 68 (Centeno 17, Fairbanks 13, Wieseler 12, McCormick 11, Clarkson 5, Ruch 4, Buss 2, Jurgensmeier 2, DeBow 2), USD 79 (Weideman 19, Schram 18, Wolff 13, Juhnke 11, Farris 6, Adams 4, Harms 3, Diederich 2, Beckett 1, Paumen 1, Petterson 1). Assists: UNO 62 (Clarkson 57, McCormick 2, Wieseler 2, Centeno 1), USD 46 (Schram 42, Juhnke 2, Weideman 2).