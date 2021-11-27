 Skip to main content
UNO volleyball falls to South Dakota in Summit League tournament final
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball falls to South Dakota in Summit League tournament final

VERMILLION, S.D. — Elizabeth Juhnke delivered 24 kills in leading South Dakota to a 25-23, 30-28, 25-16 win over UNO in the Summit League volleyball tournament championship match Saturday afternoon.

Sami Slaughter added 15 kills for the Coyotes, who hit .369 as a team.

UNO, which won the Summit regular-season title, was led by Sadie Limback with 13 kills, while Marriah Buss added 11.

UNO, which split regular-season matches with South Dakota, ends its season with a 20-10 record.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

