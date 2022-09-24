UNO volleyball falls to South Dakota State, its second straight five-set loss

BROOKINGS, S.D. — A trip to South Dakota to open the Summit League volleyball season netted a pair of five-set losses for defending league champ UNO.

Two days after South Dakota edged the Mavericks 15-13 in the fifth set, South Dakota State (7-7, 1-1) went on an 8-2 run to close the fifth for a 22-25, 25-22, 25-16, 22-25, 15-12 comeback win Saturday afternoon.

UNO (5-7, 0-2) played two five-setters last year, when it went 16-2 in league play — the Mavs split those five-setters.

After splitting the first two sets Saturday, SDSU grabbed a 2-1 lead after hitting .371 to run away with the third. The Jackrabbits led 11-6 in the fourth before UNO put together a 10-3 run, capped by a pair of Marriah Buss kills. SDSU regained the lead at 22-20, but UNO won the last five points to force a fifth set.

There were six ties early before UNO moved in front 10-7. The Mavs had eight kills on their first 13 swings in the fifth, but they had one on their last 14 swings as the Jackrabbits surged to the win.

Crystal Burk led SDSU with 24 kills and hit .357 while Aurora's Masa Scheierman added 12 kills.

Buss led UNO with 21 kills while Shayla McCormick added 19 kills and 11 digs for her eighth double-double this season. McKenna Ruch finished with 11 kills and seven blocks, Sami Carlson had a double-double (57 assists, 10 digs) and Jaiden Centeno finished with 23 digs.

UNO returns home to face Western Illinois on Thursday.

