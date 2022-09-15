UNO volleyball falls to UCF in five sets

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Six days after No. 17 Creighton edged UNO in a five-set marathon, the Mavs dropped another one Thursday to Central Florida.

UCF, which is receiving votes in the Top 25, hit .417 in the fourth and fifth sets to rally for a 23-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-16, 15-12 win at the Jayhawk Classic.

UNO trailed 17-14 in the first set before going on a 10-4 run. Shayla McCormick finished the set with her seventh kill and the Omaha Skutt graduate went on to lead the Mavs with 19 kills and 14 digs.

UCF never trailed in the second set, UNO never trailed in the third. The Mavs hit .467 in running away with the third set.

But UCF's efficiency was too much for the Mavs in the final two sets. While the Knights were hitting .417, UNO hit .114 in the fourth and .179 in the fifth. The Knights finished the fourth with an 8-1 run and never trailed after it was 6-6 in the fifth.

Besides McCormick, McKenna Ruch shook off a slow start to finish with 15 kills and seven blocks for UNO, while Marriah Buss added 14 kills. Sami Clarkson had 50 assists.

UNO looks to snap a three-match losing streak when it faces Lipscomb at 4 p.m. Friday.