UNO volleyball gets first Summit League win of the season

UNO earned its first Summit League win of the season as the Mavericks swept Western Illinois 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO, which lost two five-setters on the road last weekend to open conference play, were efficient at the net throughout the match as it hit .445 as a team.

Shayla McCormick led UNO with 17 kills as she hit .567. With the second set tied 14-14, the Omaha Skutt grad powered the Mavs with eight kills on the final 13 points of the set.

Marriah Buss, who had a kill on match kill, added 14 kills and hit .522. Rachel Fairbanks hit .545 as she had seven kills on 11 swings, while McKenna Ruch had six of her 11 kills in the first set.

Sami Clarkson finished with 37 assists, while Brilee Wieseler led the team in digs with 15. Western Illinois hit .269 as a team.

UNO next will face St. Thomas at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Baxter Arena.