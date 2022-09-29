 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball gets first Summit League win of the season

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is UNO volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

UNO earned its first Summit League win of the season as the Mavericks swept Western Illinois 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO, which lost two five-setters on the road last weekend to open conference play, were efficient at the net throughout the match as it hit .445 as a team.

Shayla McCormick led UNO with 17 kills as she hit .567. With the second set tied 14-14, the Omaha Skutt grad powered the Mavs with eight kills on the final 13 points of the set.

Marriah Buss, who had a kill on match kill, added 14 kills and hit .522. Rachel Fairbanks hit .545 as she had seven kills on 11 swings, while McKenna Ruch had six of her 11 kills in the first set.

Sami Clarkson finished with 37 assists, while Brilee Wieseler led the team in digs with 15. Western Illinois hit .269 as a team.

People are also reading…

UNO next will face St. Thomas at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Baxter Arena.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark unveils protests shirts for World Cup in Qatar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert