UNO volleyball gets second straight sweep to start Summit League play

UNO earned its second straight sweep to start its Summit League season as it downed Western Illinois 27-25, 25-12, 25-12 Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.
Sadie Limback led UNO (5-7) with 17 kills and 10 digs, Marriah Buss added 11 kills and Shayla McCormick chipped in 10.
Sami Clarkson finished with 45 assists. Jaiden Centeno led the defense with 17 digs.
UNO will host Denver at noon Saturday.
