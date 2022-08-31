UNO volleyball has already shown ability 'to overcome some adversity'

Matt Buttermore got to see how his team handled high-leverage situations during last weekend's season-opening tournament in South Carolina.

The Mavericks had a chance to extend their match with South Carolina to a fourth set. But with a full house urging the Gamecocks on, South Carolina saved five set points in the third set before completing the sweep.

The next day, Sacred Heart won the third and fourth sets and led 9-7 in the fifth, but UNO rallied to win the fifth set 15-13 to finish the tournament 2-1.

"In addition to getting a win, we were able to bounce back from a little bit of a lull. ... We were able to overcome some adversity," Buttermore said of the Sacred Heart win. "That's what nonconference is for. We're able to go play some great teams and we're able to learn a lot about ourselves and prepare for the second half of the season."

The Mavs also got a chance to see their newcomers in game situations. One freshman who made key contributions was outside hitter Kali Jurgensmeier.

The 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Wahoo Neumann had five kills in UNO's opening sweep of Winthrop, seven kills against South Carolina and then hit .345 with 11 kills and five blocks against Sacred Heart.

"I had to adjust to the speed of the game. That took all of preseason. In South Carolina, it took me a few plays to get into it," Jurgensmeier said.

"She's a good athlete," Buttermore added. "She's done a good job staying focused on learning. That's really a big thing for freshmen."

Jurgensmeier was a three-sport standout in high school, and she was one of the best to play volleyball for Neumann. She finished her prep career with a school record 1,681 kills and is second on Neumann's all-time list in digs with 1,357. Now she's making the transition to college matches.

"It's just a whole other speed of the game and intensity of the game," Jurgensmeier said.

Neumann went to the state volleyball meet three times in the past four years, so playing for a Mav team that won the Summit League regular-season title last fall was attractive for Jurgensmeier.

"I knew the coaches are bringing this program to a whole new level," she said of what drew her to UNO. "They're here to win and that's what I strive for since that's what I grew up around."

The Mavs get to play at Baxter Arena the next two weeks. They host Wichita State on Thursday and Northern Colorado on Saturday in the Omaha Challenge. Buttermore said he would like to see his team this week be a little more efficient in its transition from defense to offense.

Other Mavs off to good starts are Shayla McCormick, who is averaging 4.36 kills per set, and McKenna Ruch, who is among the top 10 nationally in blocks and blocks per set.