 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO volleyball has Summit defensive POY, two on all-league first team
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball has Summit defensive POY, two on all-league first team

{{featured_button_text}}
Claire Mountjoy

Claire Mountjoy averaged 4.93 digs per set this season and was the Summit League defensive player of the year.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

UNO senior libero Claire Mountjoy was named the Summit League defensive player of the year Thursday as the conference announced its volleyball all-league teams and individual awards.

Mountjoy, an Elkhorn graduate, averaged 4.93 digs per set for the Mavericks, who won 10 of their last 11 matches of the regular season.

Right-side Sadie Limback and middle blocker Anna Blaschko were named to the first team. Mountjoy and setter Sami Clarkson received honorable mention.

Limback was third in the league in kills and was the leader in hitting percentage at .412. Blaschko averaged 2.42 kills and hit .299. Clarkson led the league in assists at 10.61 per set.

UMKC's Melanie Brecka, a junior from Lincoln Southeast, was named the league's player of the year, and her teammate Alli Schomers, an Omaha Skutt graduate, was the setter of the year.

UNO will play Denver in the league tournament semifinals on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Denver had four players on the first team.

Meet the 2020-21 UNO volleyball team

1 of 18
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert