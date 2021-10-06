UNO volleyball hits the road atop Summit League standings

UNO couldn't have asked for a better start to its Summit League season, winning four home matches to grab sole possession of first place.

Now the Mavericks try to carry that momentum on the road.

After Tuesday's sweep of Oral Roberts, the Mavs make the long bus trip to play North Dakota on Thursday and North Dakota State on Saturday. That's four matches in eight days for UNO.

"We had Denver on the front end (of this stretch) and that took a lot out of us emotionally," coach Matt Buttermore said. "So I'm really happy we were able to play tough (Tuesday)."

The Mavs handed Denver and ORU their first league losses. Marriah Buss, Sadie Limback and Shayla McCormick each had at least 12 kills in both wins.

McCormick, a freshman from Omaha Skutt, has emerged at left-side hitter. She had a total of 10 kills through the first 11 matches before recording 34 the past three matches.

"Whatever they need me to do, I'm good with," said McCormick, who played in the back row early in the season.

She hopes to stay in that groove when the Mavs face North Dakota (1-16).