UNO volleyball is confident but knows its second match against Denver is 'a new game'

UNO already has one win over Denver this month. Another would put the Mavericks in the Summit League driver's seat.

But coach Matt Buttermore isn't reading too much into that four-set win Oct. 2 — after all, it was Denver's only loss in its past 15 matches.

"It could help, it could hurt, I have no idea. If I knew the answer, I'd write a book about it," Buttermore said. "We always say it's a race to the end of the year to see who makes the most improvements. We'll see where we're at on Saturday."

With its 10-1 league record, UNO (13-8 overall) will play at 9-1 Denver with the Summit lead on the line at 2 p.m. Saturday. South Dakota and Oral Roberts are next in the standings with two losses apiece.

UNO won the second of two matches with the Pioneers last season, marking the first time the Mavs won in Denver. Denver later swept the Mavs in the league tournament.

"We can take a little confidence from that win earlier, but it's a new game, everyone's getting better," setter Sami Clarkson said. "This is a big steppingstone in us getting to the tournament."

Clarkson, an Omaha Concordia graduate, is second in the Summit in assists at 10.82 per set. The three-year starter also has 2,437 career assists.