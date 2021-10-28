UNO volleyball is confident but knows its second match against Denver is 'a new game'

UNO already has one win over Denver this month. Another would put the Mavericks in the Summit League driver's seat.
But coach Matt Buttermore isn't reading too much into that four-set win Oct. 2 — after all, it was Denver's only loss in its past 15 matches.
"It could help, it could hurt, I have no idea. If I knew the answer, I'd write a book about it," Buttermore said. "We always say it's a race to the end of the year to see who makes the most improvements. We'll see where we're at on Saturday."
With its 10-1 league record, UNO (13-8 overall) will play at 9-1 Denver with the Summit lead on the line at 2 p.m. Saturday. South Dakota and Oral Roberts are next in the standings with two losses apiece.
UNO won the second of two matches with the Pioneers last season, marking the first time the Mavs won in Denver. Denver later swept the Mavs in the league tournament.
"We can take a little confidence from that win earlier, but it's a new game, everyone's getting better," setter Sami Clarkson said. "This is a big steppingstone in us getting to the tournament."
Clarkson, an Omaha Concordia graduate, is second in the Summit in assists at 10.82 per set. The three-year starter also has 2,437 career assists.
"She does a great job of bringing the same demeanor to practice and games everyday. That helps our team," Buttermore said.
Clarkson is on the court with three others — Sadie Limback, Rylee Marshall and Claire Mountjoy — who have started at least three years for the Mavs.
"That's been really cool to see from the team this year, that experience, that mature leadership," Clarkson said. "But then you have the new players coming in this year. It's been a team of 15 this year.
"Everyone's just bringing their best. We're kind of calling it out of each other. When you get on the court, you have to show out your best everyday. That's been huge."
Clarkson has been spreading the wealth, finding the hot hand. Limback continues to lead the Summit in kills at 3.81 per set while Marriah Buss is next at 2.86. Shayla McCormick has averaged 8.4 kills per match in the past month while McKenna Ruch had a season-high 14 kills and hit .591 last Sunday.
In the last 11 matches, UNO has been above a .305 hitting percentage five times and above .235 four other times.
"We're confident but we still have that hunger," Clarkson said. "We have that hunger for the next game to see how we can improve."
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH