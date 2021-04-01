UNO volleyball is ready to take the next step — winning Summit League tournament title

There wasn't a lot separating the top four volleyball teams in the Summit League this spring.
UNO finished a game and a half out of first place, but the Mavericks are the fourth seed for the league tournament, which begins with semifinals Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
"There's four good teams, and there should be three 50-50 matches to decide a champion," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said.
UNO will play Denver in the 2:30 p.m. semifinal, followed by UMKC-South Dakota. The winners will play in Saturday's final at 2 p.m.
Denver earned the top seed by defeating UMKC twice last weekend. UNO lost to the Pioneers in the 2019 tournament final when Denver reached the NCAA tournament for the sixth straight year.
But during the Summit's opening weekend this season, the Mavs split two matches on Denver's home floor. That was just the second time UNO had ever beaten Denver — the previous victory was in 2015.
"That had been a mental hurdle for us, so that was a good one to get," said Buttermore, whose team returned most of its rotation from 2019. "It was important to get one of those matches to get that monkey off our backs."
Junior Sadie Limback said that win was the biggest highlight of the regular season. She knows UNO's road to the tournament title will go through the Pioneers again.
"I'm hoping we get to the championship and we take the whole thing this year," Limback said. "We definitely have the capabilities. We've beaten every team in our conference, and I'm excited to see how it all turns out."
Limback leads the Summit with a .412 hitting percentage this season as she averages 4.09 kills per set, while middle blocker Anna Blaschko averages 2.42 kills and is hitting .299.
Limback and Blaschko, who both surpassed 1,000 career kills with the Mavs last weekend, were named Summit League all-league players on Thursday.
Sami Clarkson, a sophomore from Omaha Concordia, leads the Summit in assists, averaging 10.61 per set. Claire Mountjoy, a senior from Elkhorn, is third in the league in digs, averaging 4.93 a set. Mountjoy was named the Summit's defensive player of the year, and she and Clarkson were all-league honorable mentions.
They've helped the Mavs win 10 of 11 matches since mid-February.
"I think we've become a better defensive team (since the start of the season)," Buttermore said. "I think our serve and pass has gotten more consistent."
Buttermore added that those will be important elements during Friday's semifinal. As a team, Denver leads the conference in hitting percentage, aces and aces against.
But with most of their roster back from that 2019 runner-up team, the Mavericks are looking to take that next step.