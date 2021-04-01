UNO volleyball is ready to take the next step — winning Summit League tournament title

There wasn't a lot separating the top four volleyball teams in the Summit League this spring.

UNO finished a game and a half out of first place, but the Mavericks are the fourth seed for the league tournament, which begins with semifinals Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

"There's four good teams, and there should be three 50-50 matches to decide a champion," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said.

UNO will play Denver in the 2:30 p.m. semifinal, followed by UMKC-South Dakota. The winners will play in Saturday's final at 2 p.m.

Denver earned the top seed by defeating UMKC twice last weekend. UNO lost to the Pioneers in the 2019 tournament final when Denver reached the NCAA tournament for the sixth straight year.

But during the Summit's opening weekend this season, the Mavs split two matches on Denver's home floor. That was just the second time UNO had ever beaten Denver — the previous victory was in 2015.

"That had been a mental hurdle for us, so that was a good one to get," said Buttermore, whose team returned most of its rotation from 2019. "It was important to get one of those matches to get that monkey off our backs."