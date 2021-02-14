UNO volleyball is stymied by errors, swept by South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — Errors plagued the UNO volleyball team as it was swept by South Dakota, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15, on Sunday afternoon.

The Mavs (3-4) had an opportunity to even the match when they were tied 22-22 in the second set. But UNO committed two service errors and a hitting error as the Coyotes regained momentum.

UNO also committed five service errors in the first set.

Elizabeth Juhnke led South Dakota with 11 kills and 10 digs, while Sadie Limback and Rachel Fairbanks each had seven kills for UNO, which hit .064 for the match.

UNO and South Dakota will play again Monday at 7 p.m.