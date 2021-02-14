 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO volleyball is stymied by errors, swept by South Dakota
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball is stymied by errors, swept by South Dakota

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VERMILLION, S.D. — Errors plagued the UNO volleyball team as it was swept by South Dakota, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15, on Sunday afternoon.

The Mavs (3-4) had an opportunity to even the match when they were tied 22-22 in the second set. But UNO committed two service errors and a hitting error as the Coyotes regained momentum.

UNO also committed five service errors in the first set.

Elizabeth Juhnke led South Dakota with 11 kills and 10 digs, while Sadie Limback and Rachel Fairbanks each had seven kills for UNO, which hit .064 for the match.

UNO and South Dakota will play again Monday at 7 p.m.

Meet the 2020-21 UNO volleyball team

1 of 18
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert