UNO volleyball loses to Illinois in four sets

Illinois controlled the opening two sets and went on to a 25-15, 25-17, 18-25, 25-11 win over UNO on Friday at Creighton's Sokol Arena.

The Illini jumped to leads of 10-3 in the first and 11-6 in the second to build a two-set advantage.

UNO used a 7-0 run to take a 19-12 lead in the third set as Sadie Limback and Rachel Fairbanks each finished with six kills in the set.

But Illinois went on a 14-1 run for a 20-7 lead in the fourth before closing out the win.

Raina Terry led Illinois with 17 kills. Limback led UNO with 13 kills while hitting .476.

UNO (2-4) will play two matches Saturday at Sokol, facing SMU at 12:30 p.m. and Creighton at 7:30.