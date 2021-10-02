UNO volleyball moves to 3-0 in conference play with victory over Denver

Marriah Buss had a team-high 19 kills to help UNO knock off Denver 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22 Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.
Sadie Limback added 16 kills and 16 digs, and Shayla McCormick chipped in 12 kills and nine digs for the Mavs (6-7), who improved to 3-0 in Summit League play.
Sami Clarkson finished with 45 assists. Jaiden Centeno led the UNO defense with 29 digs.
UNO will host Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
gene.schinzel@owh.com
Gene Schinzel
Gene covers a variety of sports beats for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @geneOWH. Phone: 402-444-1038.
