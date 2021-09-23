 Skip to main content
UNO volleyball opens Summit League play with sweep of St. Thomas
UNO opened Summit League volleyball play with a dominant performance as the Mavs swept St. Thomas 25-16, 25-11, 25-15 Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO took leads of 12-6 in the first set, 12-4 in the second and 20-9 in the third to defeat St. Thomas, the league's newest member. It was St. Thomas' eighth straight loss.

UNO (4-7) outhit St. Thomas .370-.000. Sadie Limback led a balanced attack with 14 kills and hit .407; Marriah Buss had 10 kills and hit .474; Lakyn Graves had seven kills in her first eight attacks as she hit .600 and Rylee Marshall added six kills while hitting .455.

Sami Clarkson finished the night with 44 assists, while Jaiden Centeno led the defense with 16 digs.

UNO returns to action at 3 p.m. Saturday at home against Western Illinois.​

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

