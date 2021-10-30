UNO volleyball outlasts Denver in five sets

DENVER — UNO volleyball closed a road win at Denver on its fourth match point as the Mavericks outlasted the Pioneers 21-25, 27-25, 25-18, 23-25, 18-16 Saturday afternoon.

With the win, UNO improves to 11-1 in Summit League play and is one game ahead of South Dakota. Denver is third at 9-2. It was the Mavs' second win ever at Denver — the first was last season in a match played in February.

UNO led 6-3 in the deciding set before Denver put together a 7-1 run. The Mavs rallied to tie it 13-all and took a 14-13 lead on a McKenna Ruch kill. Denver would save three match points before UNO took a 17-16 lead on a Rylee Marshall and won it on an ace from Rachel Fairbanks.

UNO, winners of five straight, had four players with double-digit kills. McKenna Ruch led the way with 18, Sadie Limback had 16 kills and tied for the team lead with 12 digs, Marriah Buss added 12 kills and Rylee Marshall had 11 kills and hit .588.

UNO returns home to face North Dakota State on Thursday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.