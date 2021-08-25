UNO volleyball picked third in Summit League preseason poll

UNO was picked to finish third in the Summit League preseason volleyball poll announced Wednesday.
South Dakota, which won last season's the Summit tournament, is the favorite over regular-season champ Denver. Those squads received all 10 first-place votes. UNO edged UMKC for third place.
UNO is coming off a 13-6 season and returns a majority of its starters. That includes Sadie Limback, who was the league leader in hitting percentage (.404), and Sami Clarkson, who led the league in assists per set (10.57).
UNO opens its season Saturday at Iowa State.
Summit preseason coaches poll
1, South Dakota (6 first-place votes) 78 points. 2, Denver (4) 76. 3, UNO 62. 4, UMKC 60. 5, North Dakota State 49. 6, Oral Roberts 36. 7, South Dakota State 35. 8, North Dakota 23. 9, St. Thomas 18. 10, Western Illinois 13.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.
Gene Schinzel
Gene covers a variety of sports beats for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @geneOWH. Phone: 402-444-1038.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.