UNO volleyball pulls away for win over UMKC

After playing three tight sets, a 10-0 run in the fourth set allowed UNO to pull away from UMKC as the Mavs won 26-24, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15 Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO, which improved to 11-3 in Summit League play and remains in second place, had five players finish with double-digit kills as McKenna Ruch led the way with 15 to go with five blocks. She hit a team-best .344.

Marriah Buss, Kali Jurgensmeier and Rachel Fairbanks all had 11 kills, while Shayla McCormick had 10 kills and 22 digs. It was McCormick who was at the service line in the fourth set as UNO went from down 11-10 to up 20-11.

Sami Clarkson also had a double-double with 31 assists and 11 digs. Clarkson became the fourth player in program history to surpass 4,000 career assists as she now is at 4,026.

UNO trailed 24-21 before scoring last five points. Mariah Murdie had two kills and Fairbanks one during the run. UNO also rallied from a 17-16 deficit in the third row as a Jurgensmeier kill gave the Mavs a two-sets-to-one lead.

UNO will play again at home at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Oral Roberts.