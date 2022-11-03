 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball pulls away for win over UMKC

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is UNO volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

After playing three tight sets, a 10-0 run in the fourth set allowed UNO to pull away from UMKC as the Mavs won 26-24, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15 Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO, which improved to 11-3 in Summit League play and remains in second place, had five players finish with double-digit kills as McKenna Ruch led the way with 15 to go with five blocks. She hit a team-best .344.

Marriah Buss, Kali Jurgensmeier and Rachel Fairbanks all had 11 kills, while Shayla McCormick had 10 kills and 22 digs. It was McCormick who was at the service line in the fourth set as UNO went from down 11-10 to up 20-11.

Sami Clarkson also had a double-double with 31 assists and 11 digs. Clarkson became the fourth player in program history to surpass 4,000 career assists as she now is at 4,026.

UNO trailed 24-21 before scoring last five points. Mariah Murdie had two kills and Fairbanks one during the run. UNO also rallied from a 17-16 deficit in the third row as a Jurgensmeier kill gave the Mavs a two-sets-to-one lead.

People are also reading…

UNO will play again at home at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Oral Roberts.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sights and sounds from Class D1 state volleyball on Thursday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert