UNO volleyball rallies for five-set win over Sacred Heart

COLUMBIA, S.C. — UNO lost a two-set lead, but the Mavs were able to rally late in the fifth set to outlast Sacred Heart 25-11, 26-24, 25-27, 20-25, 15-13 Saturday afternoon at the Carolina Classic.

UNO had an opportunity to close out the win in straight sets as it had two match points in the third set. But Sacred Heart won the last three points of the third set, took the fourth and led 9-7 in the fifth.

But UNO then won four straight points to take the lead for good as Shayla McCormick capped that run with an ace.

Sacred Heart pulled within 14-13, but it then made an error to secure the win for UNO.

McCormick finished a solid weekend with her first double-double of the season as the Omaha Skutt grad had 20 kills and 15 digs.

Marriah Buss (14 kills) and freshman Kali Jurgensmeier (11 kills, five blocks) also helped the Mavs hit .225 as a team. McKenna Ruch added seven kills and was in on a career-high 12 blocks, including five solos.

Sami Clarkson finished with 48 assists, while Jaiden Centeno led the team with 20 digs.

The Mavs went 2-1 at the tournament and returns home to host a tournament at Baxter Arena beginning Thursday. UNO will open against Wichita State.