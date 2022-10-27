UNO volleyball rallies to beat St. Thomas in four sets

ST. PAUL, Minn. — UNO shook off a sluggish start and stormed back for a 19-25, 25-12, 25-12, 25-21 win over St. Thomas on Thursday night.

St. Thomas hit .424 in winning the opening set but the Mavericks took control after that.

UNO, 9-3 in Summit League play, hit .458 in the second set then Marriah Buss had seven of her match-high 17 kills in the third.

The Mavs never trailed in the fourth set, but the Tommies rallied to make it close. UNO was up 19-12 before St. Thomas closed to 22-21.

The Mavs got the last three points on two Buss kills and a St. Thomas error.

Shayla McCormick added a double-double (12 kills and 11 digs) while McKenna Ruch had 11 kills and hit .429 for the Mavs. Sami Clarkson added 34 assists as UNO hit .353 as a team.

The Mavs next play at Western Illinois at noon Saturday.

UNO (14-8, 9-3) ...................... 19 25 25 25

At St. Thomas (3-21, 1-11) ....... 25 12 12 21

UNO (kills-aces-blocks): Buss 17-0-1, McCormick 12-2-1, Ruch 11-3-2, Murdie 6-0-4, Jurgensmeier 5-0-3, Fairbanks 5-0-1, Arnold 1-0-0, Wieseler 0-3-0, Curry 0-1-0, Centeno 0-1-0. Totals: 57-10-12.

UST: Galvin 12-0-1, Dammann 9-0-0, Rudzitis 7-1-0, Mattila 7-0-0, Ricard 5-0-0, Goerger 4-0-1, Kopp 1-0-0. Totals: 45-1-2.

Digs: UNO 48 (Centeno 12, McCormick 11, Wieseler 9, Clarkson 6, Curry 4, Ruch 2, Jurgensmeier 2, Buss 1, Fairbanks 1), UST 59 (Rutledge 20, Galvin 11, Kopp 8, Fitzgerald 6, Hunt 6, Dammann 3, Mattila 2, Rudzitis 2, Goerger 1). Assists: UNO 54 (Clarkson 34, Curry 16, Centeno 3), UST 43 (Kopp 21, Fitzgerald 7, Hunt 5, Rutledge 4, Galvin 3, Dammann 1, Willman 1, Wheatcraft 1).